Bionano Genomics to Present at the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held July 13-14, 2021. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on July 13, 2021 at 4:30pm EDT.



The presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website and at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference (wsw.com) . The webcast of the event will be archived on Bionano’s website for 30 days following the event.