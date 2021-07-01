Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 5, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time



LOS ANGELES, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10158174, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.