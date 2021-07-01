checkAd

CTG Appoints Industry Executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Owen Sullivan from the Board.

Ms. Stein is the Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader of Enterprise Services at Genpact Limited, a Business and IT services provider. She leads Genpact’s development and execution of corporate strategy, as well as its core services portfolio, encompassing all industries to which Genpact provides services. Ms. Stein brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions to the Board, having supported the acquisition and integration of five companies at Genpact.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Katie Stein as an independent director on the CTG Board,” said Dan Sullivan, CTG’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Katie is an ideal addition to the Board given her extensive experience in the IT Services industry and leadership roles. Importantly, Katie shares our commitment to driving CTG’s digital solutions business through the execution of our strategic plan, further increasing IT solutions revenue and profitability in the coming years.”

Mr. Sullivan continued, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Owen Sullivan for his support as a director. Owen has been a key Board member for the past five years, and we appreciate his many contributions during his tenure.”

Owen Sullivan commented, “It has been a pleasure to serve on CTG’s Board during such a significant period of transformation and progress at the Company. However, given my high level of confidence in our Board and management team, the positive strategic direction of the Company and its recent strong operating results, I believe that now is the right time to step away from CTG’s Board and focus on other activities.”

“I am honored to join the CTG Board of Directors,” Ms. Stein said. “I look forward to working closely with the highly accomplished directors on the Board and the Company’s management team as we continue to execute our digital transformation strategy and build on the positive momentum already underway at CTG.”

In addition to Ms. Stein, Raj Rajgopal, a recently appointed independent director, and Filip Gydé, CTG’s President and CEO, will stand for election at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting in September. And, as previously announced, Dan Sullivan will step down from his role as a Director at CTG’s annual meeting of shareholders due to the Company’s retirement age guidelines. As a result of these actions, the CTG Board will comprise six directors, five of whom are independent and all of whom are committed to overseeing CTG’s continued execution and value creation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CTG Appoints Industry Executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors BUFFALO, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus