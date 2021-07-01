CTG Appoints Industry Executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors

Ms. Stein is the Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader of Enterprise Services at Genpact Limited, a Business and IT services provider. She leads Genpact’s development and execution of corporate strategy, as well as its core services portfolio, encompassing all industries to which Genpact provides services. Ms. Stein brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions to the Board, having supported the acquisition and integration of five companies at Genpact.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Owen Sullivan from the Board.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Katie Stein as an independent director on the CTG Board,” said Dan Sullivan, CTG’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Katie is an ideal addition to the Board given her extensive experience in the IT Services industry and leadership roles. Importantly, Katie shares our commitment to driving CTG’s digital solutions business through the execution of our strategic plan, further increasing IT solutions revenue and profitability in the coming years.”

Mr. Sullivan continued, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Owen Sullivan for his support as a director. Owen has been a key Board member for the past five years, and we appreciate his many contributions during his tenure.”

Owen Sullivan commented, “It has been a pleasure to serve on CTG’s Board during such a significant period of transformation and progress at the Company. However, given my high level of confidence in our Board and management team, the positive strategic direction of the Company and its recent strong operating results, I believe that now is the right time to step away from CTG’s Board and focus on other activities.”

“I am honored to join the CTG Board of Directors,” Ms. Stein said. “I look forward to working closely with the highly accomplished directors on the Board and the Company’s management team as we continue to execute our digital transformation strategy and build on the positive momentum already underway at CTG.”

In addition to Ms. Stein, Raj Rajgopal, a recently appointed independent director, and Filip Gydé, CTG’s President and CEO, will stand for election at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting in September. And, as previously announced, Dan Sullivan will step down from his role as a Director at CTG’s annual meeting of shareholders due to the Company’s retirement age guidelines. As a result of these actions, the CTG Board will comprise six directors, five of whom are independent and all of whom are committed to overseeing CTG’s continued execution and value creation.