Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our management team, it is my pleasure to welcome Dave to Bioasis. Dave has a proven track record in finance and accounting, including financing transactions, business development, strategic planning, and guiding companies through significant growth. His contributions will be critical as we continue to execute on our mission to advance our internal pipeline and license our proprietary xB 3 platform technology,” said Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Bioasis’ Executive Chair.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer.

Jenkins has previously worked at a number of technology and life sciences companies and brings diverse financial management experience in executing the strategic and financial plans of emerging companies.

“I am delighted to join Bioasis at a time when the company is preparing to reach major milestones in its development,” said Jenkins. “I am excited by the potential of the Bioasis xB3 platform technology and admire the team’s focus and vision on bringing transformational therapies to patients with brain cancers and neurological diseases. I look forward to contributing to Bioasis’ success and supporting its mission.”

“The Board and management thank our outgoing CFO, Ms. Christine Antalik, for her contribution to Bioasis over the past several years and wish her every success in future endeavours,” said Dr. Rathjen.

About Dave Jenkins

Dave Jenkins has more than 35 years of experience in accounting and finance including 31 years at PwC, one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms. At PwC, Jenkins was an audit partner, serving multinational public companies, private equity portfolio companies, and venture backed growth companies. He served companies in multiple sectors including bioscience, software, and healthcare. He has deep experience assisting companies raise capital, develop teams, evaluate and complete acquisitions, design well controlled systems, and expand internationally.