checkAd

Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our management team, it is my pleasure to welcome Dave to Bioasis. Dave has a proven track record in finance and accounting, including financing transactions, business development, strategic planning, and guiding companies through significant growth. His contributions will be critical as we continue to execute on our mission to advance our internal pipeline and license our proprietary xB3 platform technology,” said Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Bioasis’ Executive Chair.

Jenkins has previously worked at a number of technology and life sciences companies and brings diverse financial management experience in executing the strategic and financial plans of emerging companies.

“I am delighted to join Bioasis at a time when the company is preparing to reach major milestones in its development,” said Jenkins. “I am excited by the potential of the Bioasis xB3 platform technology and admire the team’s focus and vision on bringing transformational therapies to patients with brain cancers and neurological diseases. I look forward to contributing to Bioasis’ success and supporting its mission.”

“The Board and management thank our outgoing CFO, Ms. Christine Antalik, for her contribution to Bioasis over the past several years and wish her every success in future endeavours,” said Dr. Rathjen.

About Dave Jenkins
Dave Jenkins has more than 35 years of experience in accounting and finance including 31 years at PwC, one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms. At PwC, Jenkins was an audit partner, serving multinational public companies, private equity portfolio companies, and venture backed growth companies. He served companies in multiple sectors including bioscience, software, and healthcare. He has deep experience assisting companies raise capital, develop teams, evaluate and complete acquisitions, design well controlled systems, and expand internationally.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus