LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 29. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international), and use passcode 5050359.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until August 19. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET August 5. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using passcode 5050359.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report; Fortune 500 as of June 2021)

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Lauren Hoyt-Williams, (813) 351-9203
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm





