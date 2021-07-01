checkAd

Myriad Genetics Completes Sale of Myriad RBM to IQVIA’s Q2 Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Myriad RBM, Inc. to Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization, and a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA. Q2 Solutions provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions. Myriad RBM, which specializes in laboratory services for clinical research for the pharmaceutical industry, will be added to the overall Q2 Solutions menu and offerings.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:
Jared Maxwell
(801) 505-5027
jmaxwell@myriad.com

Investor Contact:
Nathan Smith
(801) 505-5067
Nathan.Smith@myriad.com





