Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

Forty-four consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share payable July 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 12, 2021. The dividend of $0.285 per common share represents an increase of $0.005 per common share, or 1.79%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-four quarters.



Bank OZK’s consistent track record of increasing its dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index (Ticker: SPHYDA) since January 2018. The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years, and that meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. For more information on the index, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.