BioSig Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

01.07.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

Westport, CT, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. BioSig also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager.

BioSig intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continuation of full commercialization activities related to the PURE EP System, including additional support for organizational development, the continuation of our ongoing research and development activities for new products, and general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures. 

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-251859) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on January 12, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., 521 Fifth Ave., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10175, Attention: Syndicate Dept.; email: syndicate@laidlawltd.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

