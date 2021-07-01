checkAd

Clarus Corporation Closes Acquisition of Rhino-Rack

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 22:06  |  27   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, has completed the acquisition of Australia-based Rhino-Rack Pty Ltd (“Rhino-Rack”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of highly-engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories. Rhino-Rack will continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will constitute a third reporting segment.

Clarus acquired Rhino-Rack for $AUD 194 million (approximately $USD 145 million) in cash, subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment, and approximately 2.3 million shares of Clarus common stock for a total aggregate purchase price of $AUD 273 million or approximately $USD 207 million based upon the AUD/USD exchange rate and market value of the stock price at closing. In addition, an earn-out of $AUD 10 million (approximately $USD 8 million) in cash is payable on July 31, 2022, contingent on the achievement of a specified revenue target.   With the closing, Richard Cropley, Rhino-Rack’s founder and Managing Director, is now a top five shareholder of Clarus. Rhino-Rack reported $AUD 115 million (approximately $USD 90 million) in sales for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021. The acquisition is immediately accretive to Clarus’ earnings.

“Closing the Rhino-Rack acquisition is a major addition to our portfolio of super-fan brands,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “Rhino-Rack is an iconic brand that we believe has a massive runway for potential growth. We look forward to seeking to accelerate the brand’s penetration in North America, while continuing to grow organically in the company’s existing core markets of Australia and New Zealand. We are already busy at work deploying our ‘innovate and accelerate’ playbook to seek to expand the brand through product innovation, operational excellence and a clear go-to-market strategy. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Rhino-Rack and continue their legacy of providing outdoor enthusiast customers with engineered products of superior design.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarus Corporation Closes Acquisition of Rhino-Rack SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, has completed the acquisition of Australia-based Rhino-Rack …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus