Clarus Corporation Closes Acquisition of Rhino-Rack

SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, has completed the acquisition of Australia-based Rhino-Rack Pty Ltd (“Rhino-Rack”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of highly-engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories. Rhino-Rack will continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will constitute a third reporting segment.



Clarus acquired Rhino-Rack for $AUD 194 million (approximately $USD 145 million) in cash, subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment, and approximately 2.3 million shares of Clarus common stock for a total aggregate purchase price of $AUD 273 million or approximately $USD 207 million based upon the AUD/USD exchange rate and market value of the stock price at closing. In addition, an earn-out of $AUD 10 million (approximately $USD 8 million) in cash is payable on July 31, 2022, contingent on the achievement of a specified revenue target. With the closing, Richard Cropley, Rhino-Rack’s founder and Managing Director, is now a top five shareholder of Clarus. Rhino-Rack reported $AUD 115 million (approximately $USD 90 million) in sales for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021. The acquisition is immediately accretive to Clarus’ earnings.

“Closing the Rhino-Rack acquisition is a major addition to our portfolio of super-fan brands,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “Rhino-Rack is an iconic brand that we believe has a massive runway for potential growth. We look forward to seeking to accelerate the brand’s penetration in North America, while continuing to grow organically in the company’s existing core markets of Australia and New Zealand. We are already busy at work deploying our ‘innovate and accelerate’ playbook to seek to expand the brand through product innovation, operational excellence and a clear go-to-market strategy. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Rhino-Rack and continue their legacy of providing outdoor enthusiast customers with engineered products of superior design.”