Enviva Partners, LP Completes Previously Announced Accretive Drop-Down Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:14   

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced purchase from Enviva Holdings, LP of a wood pellet production plant in Lucedale, Mississippi (the “Lucedale plant”), a deep-water marine terminal in Pascagoula, Mississippi (the “Pascagoula terminal”), and three long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy Japanese counterparties (the “Associated Off-Take Contracts”), which we refer to collectively as the “Acquisitions.”

The Acquisitions increase Enviva’s fully contracted production capacity by 14% and increase the Partnership’s deep-water marine terminal throughput capacity by 38%. The Associated Off-Take Contracts represent incremental deliveries of 630,000 metric tons of wood pellets per year to Japan, have an aggregate weighted-average contract life of 15 years, and add a total sales backlog of $1.9 billion to Enviva’s portfolio.

Consistent with Enviva’s conservative financial policy of financing acquisitions and growth initiatives with 50% equity and 50% debt, the Partnership recently issued a total of 4,925,000 common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership, for approximately $224 million of gross proceeds, to partially finance the Acquisitions as well as the Partnership’s previously announced expansions of its wood pellet production plants in Sampson, North Carolina, Hamlet, North Carolina, and Cottondale, Florida, collectively the “Multi-Plant Expansions.” The Partnership expects to fund the remainder of the $345 million total investment in the Acquisitions with borrowings under its existing $525 million revolving credit facility.

Additional details on the transactions and related financing activities can be found in the Partnership’s press releases issued on June 3, 2021.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates 10 plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

