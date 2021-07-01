Primerica Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of e-TeleQuote

e-TeleQuote is a successful senior health insurance distributor of Medicare-related insurance policies and offers products from a wide array of carriers (including United Healthcare, Humana, and Anthem) with over 2,700 Medicare Advantage plans available. e-TeleQuote also has a growing Medicare supplement business with four carriers.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families throughout the United States and Canada, announced today that the Company has closed its previously announced acquisition of 80% of Etelequote Limited’s operating subsidiaries (collectively, “e-TeleQuote”). Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement dated April 18, 2021, the transaction has an enterprise value of $600 million and an implied equity value of approximately $450 million. Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, Primerica will purchase the remaining 20% stake over a period of up to four years.

“The synergies created by this acquisition will allow Primerica’s life insurance-licensed independent sales representatives to serve clients’ financial needs more fully throughout their lifecycle,” said Glenn Williams, Primerica Chief Executive Officer. “e-TeleQuote’s specialized technology platform and dynamic sales centers align perfectly with Primerica’s powerful distribution capabilities, allowing us to deliver additional value to our clients, sales representatives, employees, and stockholders.”

“The pairing of our two organizations is a great opportunity for all parties involved,” said Anthony P. Solazzo, CEO and Founder of e-TeleQuote. “For many, health insurance is a complicated subject, especially when it comes to Medicare. We believe we can help Primerica’s clients understand the Medicare landscape more easily. Our licensed insurance agents use a carrier agnostic approach to helping beneficiaries select the right Medicare plan for them.” Consumers may obtain information on available plans through e-TeleQuote agents or its consumer facing website www.easymedicare.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in e-TeleQuote; the benefits of the acquisition of a majority stake in e-TeleQuote, including the expansion of Primerica’s distribution and lead curation capabilities, potential new cross-selling opportunities and market reach, diversification of Primerica’s earning streams, acceleration of Primerica’s long-term strategic plans and movement into an adjacent sector, potential enhancement of growth and earnings expectations, and the potential value and synergies that the strategic partnership may deliver, including to Primerica’s clients, sales force, employees and stockholders; expectations regarding new debt; and the expected timing of the proposed transactions, constitute forward-looking statements.