EVgo Completes Business Combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation

EVgo Services, LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“CLII”).

(Photo: Business Wire)

The transaction was unanimously approved by CLII’s Board of Directors and was approved at a special meeting of CLII stockholders on June 29, 2021. More than 99% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting were in favor of the approval of the business combination. CLII stockholders also voted overwhelmingly to approve all other proposals presented at the Special Meeting.

Concurrent with the completion of its business combination, CLII has changed its name from “Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation” to “EVgo Inc.” Commencing at the open of trading on July 2, 2021, EVgo Inc.’s Class A common stock and EVgo Inc.’s warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “EVGO” and “EVGOW,” respectively.

To celebrate the milestone, members of EVgo, LS Power and CLII will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq in New York on July 2, 2021. A live webcast of the opening bell ceremony will can be accessed beginning at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time from the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Management Commentary

“The completion of our business combination represents a critical milepost in EVgo’s ongoing evolution,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo Inc. “I appreciate every employee, partner and driver that has positioned us to achieve this important step in our company’s history. With our new public platform, we are armed with greater resources and are more motivated than ever to make it easier for drivers to go electric through the continued expansion of what is already the largest public fast charging network in the country.”

“We are excited to take EVgo public,” said David Nanus, EVgo Chairman and Co-Head of Private Equity at LS Power. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Cathy and her outstanding team as they execute on the incredible growth opportunity in front of them and drive electrification of the transportation space.”