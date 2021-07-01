checkAd

Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

- Verra Mobility solution will provide cashless toll payment and interoperability for Eurowag's mobility platform customers in Spain and Portugal

MESA, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces today that its subsidiary has been chosen by one of the leading integrated mobility providers, Eurowag, to provide toll payment processing services for Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGVs) clients in Spain and Portugal. The two companies mutually agreed to terms for an agreement into 2026.

Expediting toll travel in Spain and Portugal. Image Credit: iStock.com/JackF

Verra Mobility's leading toll management and payment processing capabilities will enable Eurowag customers to use expedited electronic toll lanes in both Spain and Portugal to optimize transport while making sure tolls are accurately paid and recorded.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Eurowag, a leading provider of on-road mobility solutions for HGVs in Europe," stated Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. "Our innovative toll management services enable us to provide a consolidated and seamless toll payment solution that will enhance the overall driver experience and add efficiency for their commercial fleet customers. Like Eurowag's pledge to improve the overall mobility experience for their clients, our commitment to simplify a complex tolling network and create a true pan-European toll management solution pays dividends for our partners."

Verra Mobility specializes in offering innovative toll management services for fleet owners, operators, and service providers throughout Europe. The company's services remove the complexity of a disjointed European toll infrastructure with interoperability while streamlining account management and electronic payments to create a better on-the-road experience. As a certified European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider, Verra Mobility is strategically positioned to offer more service providers like Eurowag with increased capabilities.

"After an exhaustive search for a strategic partner that could meet our stringent requirements, we are happy to have selected Verra Mobility," stated Christoph von Krockow, Managing Director of Toll at Eurowag. "The toll management services from Verra Mobility will improve experiences for our customers in Spain and Portugal and will be transformational for drivers of HGVs with our current mobility solution. Drivers in Spain and Portugal will no longer need to stop at toll gantries to pay for their tolls, wasting valuable time. A more seamless mobility experience for our clients means faster, more efficient transport."

Seite 1 von 2
Verra Mobility Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in Europe - Verra Mobility solution will provide cashless toll payment and interoperability for Eurowag's mobility platform customers in Spain and Portugal MESA, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
European Wellness partners with China's provincial government to advance Education in Biological ...
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding in $1.5 Million Valuation to Develop the Future of AI
Smart Elevator Market Worth $31.77 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2021- Exclusive ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen Join Forces to Create a Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning and ...
Hong Kong Famous Musician Joanus Lam Sells Single Music NFT on Openlake for 1.2M USD
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus