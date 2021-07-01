checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Black Creek Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that a subsidiary of Ares completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business (“Black Creek”). As a leading real estate investment management firm, Black Creek has approximately 300 professionals operating across eight offices throughout the U.S. and approximately $11.6 billion of assets under management (“AUM”), as of March 31, 2021. The transaction increases Ares’ AUM to approximately $239 billion as of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005799/en/

Over its more than 25-year history, Black Creek has established a longstanding track record in core / core-plus real estate investment, with a specialty in the industrial sector. Since inception, Black Creek’s vertically integrated industrial platform has bought or built over $23.3 billion of assets across the U.S. market, bringing significant local expertise and complementary capabilities to the Ares Real Estate Group. Additionally, as one of the leading retail fundraising platforms with $5.1 billion in perpetual, non-traded REIT capital as of March 31, 2021, Black Creek is expected to enhance Ares’ retail distribution capacity and over time provide an opportunity to further scale retail distribution for Ares’ existing and new alternative asset products. Over the next several months, Black Creek will look to strategically transition to the Ares brand with key members of the Black Creek leadership team remaining in place and becoming part of the Ares Real Estate Group, led by Bill Benjamin.

“We are excited to welcome the Black Creek team to Ares and believe that this combination is highly complementary to our leading real estate business,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We look forward to building upon Black Creek’s well-regarded retail distribution platform as we seek to provide compelling product solutions to the strategically important retail channel.”

“The integration with Black Creek marks a pivotal expansion of our group’s capabilities and products and meaningfully broadens our footprint in the U.S.,” said Bill Benjamin, Partner and Head of the Ares Real Estate Group. “As a combined business with approximately $29 billion in AUM and flexible capital across a full range of investment solutions, including dedicated vehicles in the high conviction industrial sector, we will be able to provide a more comprehensive offering and the integration is expected to further drive operating, sourcing and informational benefits for our investors.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Black Creek Group Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that a subsidiary of Ares completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business (“Black Creek”). As a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with FREYR AS
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and Entertainment Sector
24.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Announces Pricing of Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes Offering
24.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Announces Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes Offering
22.06.21
Ares Launches the Ares Charitable Foundation
15.06.21
Apollo, Ares and Oaktree to Launch $90 Million Initiative for Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
09.06.21
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
02.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Landmark Partners