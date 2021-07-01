Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Black Creek Group

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that a subsidiary of Ares completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business (“Black Creek”). As a leading real estate investment management firm, Black Creek has approximately 300 professionals operating across eight offices throughout the U.S. and approximately $11.6 billion of assets under management (“AUM”), as of March 31, 2021. The transaction increases Ares’ AUM to approximately $239 billion as of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021.

Over its more than 25-year history, Black Creek has established a longstanding track record in core / core-plus real estate investment, with a specialty in the industrial sector. Since inception, Black Creek’s vertically integrated industrial platform has bought or built over $23.3 billion of assets across the U.S. market, bringing significant local expertise and complementary capabilities to the Ares Real Estate Group. Additionally, as one of the leading retail fundraising platforms with $5.1 billion in perpetual, non-traded REIT capital as of March 31, 2021, Black Creek is expected to enhance Ares’ retail distribution capacity and over time provide an opportunity to further scale retail distribution for Ares’ existing and new alternative asset products. Over the next several months, Black Creek will look to strategically transition to the Ares brand with key members of the Black Creek leadership team remaining in place and becoming part of the Ares Real Estate Group, led by Bill Benjamin.

“We are excited to welcome the Black Creek team to Ares and believe that this combination is highly complementary to our leading real estate business,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We look forward to building upon Black Creek’s well-regarded retail distribution platform as we seek to provide compelling product solutions to the strategically important retail channel.”

“The integration with Black Creek marks a pivotal expansion of our group’s capabilities and products and meaningfully broadens our footprint in the U.S.,” said Bill Benjamin, Partner and Head of the Ares Real Estate Group. “As a combined business with approximately $29 billion in AUM and flexible capital across a full range of investment solutions, including dedicated vehicles in the high conviction industrial sector, we will be able to provide a more comprehensive offering and the integration is expected to further drive operating, sourcing and informational benefits for our investors.”