KKR Grows Global Private Credit Team with New Senior Hires

“We are delighted to welcome two new talented leaders to our team as we continue to grow our private credit platform,” said Dan Pietrzak, Partner at KKR. “Giac’s deep background in receivables and inventory financing will help us to build new capabilities in secured lending to corporate borrowers and Stephanie’s expertise in early-stage financing across consumer finance, fintech and other ABF markets increases our connectivity and access to non-traditional opportunities in the ABF market.”

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointments of Giacomo Picco and Stephanie Yeh as Managing Directors on the firm’s global private credit team based in New York. The new hires deepen KKR’s capabilities and reach within its private asset-based finance (“ABF”) investment strategy, with Mr. Picco leading a new effort focused on receivables and inventory financing and Ms. Yeh responsible for co-leading sourcing of ABF investment opportunities in the US.

Mr. Picco was previously Portfolio Manager and Head of Alternative Lending and Capital Solutions at Sound Point Capital where he helped build the firm’s alternative lending business. Earlier in his career, Mr. Picco served as Co-Head of Research at KS Management and held roles in Leveraged Buyouts at The Carlyle Group and in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Lazard Freres.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Yeh was Head of Early Stage Financing at Credit Suisse where, as a Managing Director, she helped launch the group and expanded the bank’s coverage to early stage clients across asset classes. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs in Structured Finance and Asset-Backed Securities Finance.

KKR’s global credit business has approximately $165 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, including approximately $58 billion within its overall private credit platform. KKR’s ABF business now boasts approximately 35 dedicated investment professionals specializing in assets classes and regions across the world. The ABF strategy has invested over $4 billion of capital across over 40 investments since 2016.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005802/en/