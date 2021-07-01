checkAd

MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of July 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of July 13, 2021, record dates of July 14, 2021, and payable dates of July 30, 2021:

Fund (ticker)

Income/
Share

Other
Sources/
Share*

Total
Amount/
Share

MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^

$0.0000

$0.057710

$0.057710

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^

$0.0000

$0.027120

$0.027120

MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)

$0.02050

$0.0000

$0.02050

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)

$0.01750

$0.0000

$0.01750

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^

$0.0000

$0.019340

$0.019340

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^

$0.0000

$0.026730

$0.026730

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)

$0.0360

$0.0000

$0.0360

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^

$0.0000

$0.041880

$0.041880

MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)

$0.02550

$0.0000

$0.02550

MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^

$0.0000

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

