MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of July 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of July 13, 2021, record dates of July 14, 2021, and payable dates of July 30, 2021:
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.057710
$0.057710
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.027120
$0.027120
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.02050
$0.0000
$0.02050
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.01750
$0.0000
$0.01750
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019340
$0.019340
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.026730
$0.026730
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0360
$0.0000
$0.0360
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.041880
$0.041880
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.02550
$0.0000
$0.02550
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
