Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com. Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Wertpapier


