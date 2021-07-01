BRP Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of RogersGray

TAMPA, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS-Partners”) and Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI”), each an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, completed the previously announced acquisition of RogersGray, Inc., Breakwater Brokerage, LLC and Monomoy Insurance Group, LLC (collectively, “RogersGray”).



In connection with the Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, BRP Group intends to issue 79,162 aggregate restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (each, a “Grant”) to 211 new employees that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved. The Grants will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Grants will vest 100% on the third anniversary following the completion of the RogersGray acquisition, and vesting is subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date. The Grants will be formally issued on October 1, 2021. The previously announced upfront cash payment to RogersGray was reduced by the estimated value of the Grants.