UMH PROPERTIES, INC. DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.19 per share payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.76 per share.



Also, on July 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share for the period from June 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021, on the Company’s 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.6875 per share.