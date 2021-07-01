ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Data to be Presented at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced multiple upcoming data presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress from July 10-12, 2021.

Berotralstat Demonstrates Consistently Low HAE Attack Rates During COVID-19: Subgroup Analysis from the APeX-S trial, ePoster Dermatology, Abstract #166





Berotralstat Reduces Hereditary Angioedema Attack Rates Regardless of Previous Prophylaxis, ePoster Dermatology, Abstract #199





Challenges of Discontinuing Prophylactic Androgens for Hereditary Angioedema, ePoster Dermatology, Abstract #210



About ORLADEYO (berotralstat)



ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

ORLADEYO is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Limitations of use

The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.