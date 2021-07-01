checkAd

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
HOLMDEL, NJ, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.18 per share. The common stock dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021 and will be paid on September 15, 2021, except that if the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth is completed prior to September 15, 2021, the dividend payment will be accelerated and paid immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

Also on July 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend on the Company’s 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend will cover the period from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 unless the pending merger with Equity Commonwealth closes prior to August 31, 2021. If the merger is completed prior to August 31, 2021, then the preferred stock dividend period will end on, but not include, the closing date of the merger and the dividend will be paid immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. If the merger is not completed prior to August 31, 2021, the preferred dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021. The quarterly preferred stock dividend payment of $0.3828125 per share will be prorated if the merger is completed prior to August 31, 2021. Regardless of whether the merger closes prior to August 31, 2021, the preferred stock dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2021.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 120 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

