Krystal Biotech Provides Update on the Clinical Trial Evaluating Topical KB105 for the Treatment of TGM-1 Associated Ichthyosis

-  New data include update from the fourth patient treated in the Phase 1/2 trial

-  Repeat topical KB105 dosing continues to be well tolerated with no adverse events or evidence of immune response

PITTSBURGH, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced updated results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating topical administration of KB105 in patients with autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI) associated with mutations in the TGM1 gene. These data show that repeat doses of KB105 continue to be well tolerated with no adverse events and with no evidence of immune response, systemically or at the sites of application. Phenotypic improvement, based on the IGA scale, was observed at each KB105 dosing site at varying time points throughout the 30-day dosing period, with the maximum effect observed in the treatment areas that received the highest KB105 dose.

These results build on previous data showing a dramatic increase in KB105-mediated TGM-1 expression and activity in 3 patients, which correlated with an improvement on the IGA scale after KB105 topical treatment, with or without pretreatment of the area through micro-needling. No drug-related adverse effects were reported.

“The totality of the data from our Phase 1/2 trial is encouraging, showing that topical application of KB105 to exfoliated skin results in detectable and correctly localized and functionally active TGM-1 enzyme,” said Suma Krishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Krystal Biotech. “With this data in hand, we look forward to having continued discussions with patients and physicians to determine the optimal dosing regimen and endpoints to take forward into the next Phase 2 cohort, which we expect will include pediatric patients, in 2022.”

Initial Phase 2 Data
An adult subject, aged 63, was enrolled and four 100cm2 treatment areas were identified. Each treatment area was assigned to receive repeat doses of 4.0x109 PFU (n=2 treatment areas) or 1.0x1010 PFU (n=2 treatment areas). Each area was dosed on Day 1 and 3, after which dosing continued either every 3 days (n=2 treatment areas) or every 6 days (n=2 treatment areas) up to day 30. Treatment areas were clinically evaluated at pre- and post-KB105 application timepoints, using a 5-point IGA scale (0 = clear; 1 = almost clear; 2 = mild; 3 = moderate; 4 = very severe).

