Werner Enterprises Acquires Elite Regional Truckload Carriers ECM Transport Group

Expands terminal, fleet and driver footprint in the strategic Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Northeast regions



Boosts fleet by more than 6%; increases coverage for regional short-haul freight in these geographic markets

Combines similar customer-centric cultures, both Werner and ECM are focused on the highest standards of safety and on-time service

ECM achieved 2020 revenues of $108 million, with an operating margin of 19.8%; expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in year one

OMAHA, Neb., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of an 80% equity ownership stake in ECM Transport Group (“ECM”) for a purchase price of $142.4 million and retains an exclusive option to buy the remaining 20% of ECM Transport Group after a period of five years. With 2020 revenues of $108 million, ECM consists of ECM Transport and Motor Carrier Services of Pennsylvania who are elite regional truckload carriers that operate nearly 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers in their network of 8 terminals and 18 drop yard facilities.

“The addition of ECM’s skilled drivers, non-driver associates and terminal network strengthens our portfolio by adding short-haul expertise in a segment in which consumer demand and supply chain needs are growing,” said Derek Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction delivers on our ‘5 Ts + S’ strategy and will position us for further growth as we capitalize on positive market dynamics for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. We expect this transaction to be accretive in year one and anticipate cost synergies through integrated management of our combined fleet.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits

Expands footprint in the strategic Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Northeast regions

Complementary to Werner’s existing terminal footprint

Increased exposure to the 200 to 300 mile length of haul segment, in support of expected continued demand growth

Adds high-quality talent and increases Werner’s fleet size by over 6%

Addition of over 500 highly-skilled, tenured drivers in a constrained labor market

Fleet of nearly 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers

Extremely low driver turnover

Synergies expected through combined management of fleet

Combines similar cultures focused on safety and customer service excellence