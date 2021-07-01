checkAd

Cheniere Appoints Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:29  |  21   |   |   

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to serve as members of the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Collawn and Ms. Mitchelmore are considered independent directors. Ms. Collawn has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees and Ms. Mitchelmore has been appointed to the Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees.

Ms. Collawn is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNM Resources, Inc. (“PNM Resources”) (NYSE: PNM), an energy holding company based in New Mexico. Ms. Collawn joined PNM Resources in 2007 from Public Service Company of Colorado, where she served as President and CEO. Ms. Collawn has served on the board of directors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) since April 2020, and previously served on the board of directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS). Ms. Collawn also previously served as Chairman of the Electric Power Research Institute and Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute. Ms. Collawn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Drake University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Mitchelmore has over 30 years of international oil and gas industry experience and most recently served as President and CEO of Enlighten Innovations Inc., a Calgary-based clean technology company. Ms. Mitchelmore is also the Former Executive Vice President, Americas Heavy Oil for Royal Dutch Shell, and Former Shell Canada Limited President and Canada Country Chair. Ms. Mitchelmore has served on the board of directors of Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) since November 2019, and the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) since May 2015. Ms. Mitchelmore previously served on the board of directors of TransMountain Corporation. Ms. Mitchelmore received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a Master of Sciences degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Kingston Business School in London.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia and Lorraine to our Board today,” said Andrea Botta, Cheniere’s Chairman of the Board. “Their respective decades of relevant experience leading large organizations in the energy industry bring significant capabilities and diversity to our Board. Patricia and Lorraine’s demonstrated expertise in driving improvement in environmental and sustainability performance are key assets which will further enhance our ESG programs, integration of our climate strategies, and strengthen our competitive advantages as we continue to position Cheniere as a reliable, growing liquefaction operator that is taking a leadership position in the global transition to cleaner energy.”

Cheniere also announced today that Nuno Brandolini has retired from its Board, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Brandolini has served as a member of the Board since 2000 and was a member of the Governance and Nominating and Compensation Committees.

“Nuno’s contributions to Cheniere over the years have played a significant part in the successful development and execution of our strategy,” said Andrea Botta. “I’d like to personally thank him for his valuable insights and dedicated service to Cheniere, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheniere Appoints Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to Board of Directors Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to serve as members of the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Collawn and Ms. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with FREYR AS
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste