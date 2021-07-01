DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 1, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT ) (“DHT”) announces that the Company has purchased 3,721,841 of its own shares — equivalent to 2.2% of its outstanding shares — at an average price of $6.025 in the period from May 17, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

