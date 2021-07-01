checkAd

Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the stock market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2021. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 6381672. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10157784.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

