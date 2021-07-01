Murphy USA Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary second quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-833-968-2218 and referencing conference ID number 6739389. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

