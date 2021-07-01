Butterfield 2021 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“the Bank”) (BSX: NTB.BH) (NYSE: NTB) announced the results of the Shareholders’ vote at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting held in virtual format yesterday (June 30, 2021).

Each of the proposals numbered 1 through 3 on the Meeting Agenda was approved by the requisite vote, including the re-election of Michael Collins, Alastair Barbour, Sonia Baxendale, James Burr, Michael Covell, Mark Lynch, Jana Schreuder, Michael Schrum, Pamela Thomas‐Graham and John Wright as directors.