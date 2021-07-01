RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Several RiverNorth closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for July, August and September 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below.
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
July 15, 2021
July 16, 2021
July 30, 2021
August 16, 2021
August 17, 2021
August 31, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 16, 2021
September 30, 2021
Tax-Exempt Distributions1
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Distribution Per Share
|
Change From Prior Distribution
|
Net Asset Value (NAV) as of
|
Annualized Current Distribution Rate at NAV
|
Market Price as of 6/30/2021
|
Annualized Current Distribution Rate at Market
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2
|
RMI
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$24.36
|
4.52%
|
$23.16
|
4.75%
|
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3
|
RMM
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$20.61
|
5.34%
|
$20.28
|
5.43%
|
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4
|
RFM
|
$0.1042
|
‒
|
$24.73
|
5.06%
|
$23.65
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare