Orion Engineered Carbons to Increase Prices for Rubber Carbon Black In EMEA

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced today that effective August 1, 2021, or as permitted by customer contracts, the company is increasing prices on all rubber carbon black products sold in the EMEA region.

Due to rising operating, logistics and environmental costs required to maintain service levels, it is necessary to adjust prices for rubber carbon black by an average of €110 per ton. In addition, the service surcharges and payment terms shall be adjusted to reflect these higher costs.