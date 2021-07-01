checkAd

Blackbird Capital II LLC Closes $745,000,000 Aircraft Secured Notes to Refinance Existing Warehouse Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:31  |  27   |   |   

Blackbird Capital II LLC (“Blackbird”) announced today that Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited (“BBIRD Cayman”) and Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC (“BBIRD USA”, and collectively, the "Issuers") have closed a $745,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes offering, comprised of US$630,000,000 of 2.443% Series A Fixed Rate Notes ("Series A Notes") and US$115,000,000 of 3.446% Series B Fixed Rate Notes ("Series B Notes", and together with the Series A Notes, the “Notes”). The Cayman Issuer also issued a Series E Note representing the equity interest in BBIRD Cayman, which was acquired by Blackbird.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005824/en/

The Series A Notes and Series B Notes were rated A1 and Baa1, respectively, by Moody’s and A and BBB, respectively, by Kroll. The Notes are backed by a portfolio of 18 aircraft (the "Aircraft") which will be acquired by the Issuers. The Aircraft comprise a mix of narrowbody and widebody jet aircraft that, as of May 31, 2021, had an average age of 2.9 years and were leased or expected to be leased to 12 lessees based in 11 countries. Air Lease Corporation and its Irish affiliate, ALC Aircraft Limited, will act as servicers with respect to the Aircraft.

Proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used by the Issuers to refinance the existing warehouse loans and/or acquire the Aircraft. Napier Park, through third party funds it manages, and Air Lease Corporation, are retaining their equity stakes in the Joint Venture.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the closing of this significant transaction for Blackbird Capital II," said Shirley Lu, Vice President and Head of Management Business of Air Lease Corporation. “This long-term financing transaction demonstrates the strength of the portfolio and the Blackbird franchise. The Blackbird Capital II portfolio is an integral part of our overall management business which remains highly complementary to ALC’s platform and enables us to further serve our diverse, global airline customer base. We thank the investors who participated in this deal for their support and Napier Park for their ongoing partnership in Blackbird.”

Seite 1 von 3
Air Lease Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackbird Capital II LLC Closes $745,000,000 Aircraft Secured Notes to Refinance Existing Warehouse Debt Blackbird Capital II LLC (“Blackbird”) announced today that Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited (“BBIRD Cayman”) and Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC (“BBIRD USA”, and collectively, the "Issuers") have closed a $745,000,000 Fixed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with FREYR AS
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Air Lease Corporation Executive Chairman to Speak at Jefferies Airlines Summit
07.06.21
Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft to World2Fly
02.06.21
Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft to Aeromexico