For the Credit Facility, PNC Capital Markets LLC and F.N.B. Capital Markets served as Joint Lead Arrangers, First National Bank of Pennsylvania served as Lender and Syndication Agent, and M&T Bank served as Lender and Documentation Agent. PNC Bank, National Association, will continue to serve as Administrative Agent for the Credit Facility. Clark Hill PLC served as lead counsel for PNC Bank, National Association. Cozen O'Connor PC served as the Corporation's lead counsel.

Commenting on the transaction, Michael McAuley, Ampco-Pittsburgh's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, stated, "We are very pleased with this extended and amended credit agreement and to continue the strong relationships we have with our lenders to provide liquidity in support of market recovery and growth as well as our strategic initiatives. This facility offers increased lending capacity and significantly greater flexibility at a lower cost for the Corporation going forward. It also helps facilitate our capital expenditure plans for plant modernization, manufacturing efficiency improvement, and expanded production capacity. The Corporation's liquidity position is presently very solid and, with this facility, will become even stronger."

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.