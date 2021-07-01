checkAd

Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,229 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California, Denver and Atlanta. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

