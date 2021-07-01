checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on Gov. Tom Wolf Signing Omnibus Bill Modernizing the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, issued a statement regarding Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signing a bipartisan bill passed by the General Assembly last Friday with a 47-3 Senate vote followed by a House concurrence vote supported by 82.3% of House members. The bill, now signed into law, includes numerous patient-focused updates to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program, the majority of which became effective immediately upon the Governor’s signing.

Commenting on these latest updates, Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi said:

I commend Governor Tom Wolf (D), State Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin), State Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for taking additional steps forward that will help cement Pennsylvania’s status as one of the best medical cannabis programs in the country.

Specifically, the new law codifies and makes permanent the public health and patient safety protections originally authorized during the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, such as curbside pickup, increasing the maximum quantity of dispensed medicine to a patient or caregiver in a single purchase from a 30-day supply to a 90-day supply and allowing healthcare providers and pharmacists to interact with patients via telemedicine. These and the other public and patient safety protections authorized during the COVID emergency will help us and the industry generally protect a medically vulnerable population of Pennsylvanians.

Additionally, the new legislation makes job opportunities and other types of industry participation possible for individuals with a conviction for a misdemeanor offense at any time in their past, or felony offense related to manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance after 10 years at any time in their past, to participate in the cannabis sector. This change will give many Pennsylvanians a fresh start at a time when the industry is investing millions of dollars in infrastructure, creating thousands of family sustaining jobs, generating millions of dollars in state tax revenue and is acutely focused on creating a more equitable industry landscape.

