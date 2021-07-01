NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Conference Call

NORWICH, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, July 26, 2021, following the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to review these results.



The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.