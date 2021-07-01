checkAd

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Conference Call

NORWICH, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, July 26, 2021, following the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to review these results.

The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.5 billion at March 31, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact:    John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
    Annette L. Burns, Interim CFO and CAO
    NBT Bancorp Inc.
    52 South Broad Street
    Norwich, NY 13815
    607-337-6589






