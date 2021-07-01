checkAd

Amlan International Grows Southeast Asia Team With Addition of Nguyen Hai as Commercial Manager For Vietnam

CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to help producers meet the growing demand for animal protein in Southeast Asia, Amlan International has named Nguyen Hai as the new commercial manager for Vietnam. Nguyen will lead the sales support and strategy in the country for Amlan, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that promote the intestinal health of poultry and livestock and improve the economics of production.

Rising incomes in Vietnam are resulting in a growing demand for animal protein. Yearly poultry consumption per person in Vietnam was 13 kg in 2017 and is expected to rise to 17 kg by 2027, according to a report by the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Export of meat and egg products in the country is projected to increase as improvements in production efficiency are helping poultry and swine operations meet the growing demand.

“Significant advancements are being made in natural feed additives to help producers in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia meet changing consumer preferences and adapt to increasing restrictions on the use of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) in animal protein production," says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. "Nguyen will be a strong asset for the Southeast Asia team as we continue to work with the industry to deliver innovative, natural mineral-based feed additive solutions that producers can incorporate in their production strategies for long-term value and profitability."

In his new role at Amlan, Nguyen will build and lead a technical team in providing superior sales and technical support to producers and industry stakeholders to drive greater efficiencies in poultry and swine production in Vietnam. Prior to joining Amlan, he was national sales manager for a prominent animal health company, where he led the sales and marketing strategy for Vietnam. While there, he managed budgets, led a sales team and increased target sales volume for two consecutive years.

Nguyen holds a master’s degree in animal science from the Asia Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in animal science, with an emphasis in swine and piglet nutrition, from Queensland University.
“Shifting consumer trends and growing economies in Southeast Asia are requiring necessary improvements in animal protein production systems. Amlan is at the forefront of developing and introducing natural mineral-based feed additive solutions to drive success for producers in meeting that demand,” says Dan Jaffee, President & CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan, which is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation. “Vietnam is a vital producer of poultry and swine, and Nguyen will strengthen our operations there and will be a valuable asset in driving success for our producer customers in that country.”

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

