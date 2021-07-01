checkAd

Capitala Finance Corp. Completes Transition to New Investment Adviser and Changes Name to Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LRFC) (formerly Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA)) today announced that it has completed its previously announced transition to a new investment adviser, Mount Logan Management LLC (“Mount Logan”). Mount Logan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) (“MLC”), both affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”) for U.S. regulatory purposes.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, stated, “We are pleased to complete this transaction and to begin serving as the external manager of LRFC. We will work diligently to create value for shareholders by leveraging the scale, resources and expertise of the BC Partners platform and credit team. Going forward, we intend to focus LRFC on investments in high quality, senior secured debt investments with the goal of delivering consistent, sustainable earnings over the long term.”

Name Change and Change in Directors and Officers

In connection with the completion of this transition, the Company changed its name from “Capitala Finance Corp.” to “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation” and changed its trading symbol from “CPTA” to “LRFC.” The new CUSIP number identifying its common stock is 541098109. Effective July 2, 2021, the Company will begin trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number.

There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the change of name and trading symbol. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change and trading symbol change.

Effective as of the closing of the transition, each of the Company’s existing officers resigned from his positions. Ted Goldthorpe was appointed Chief Executive Officer and President and Jason Roos was appointed Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary. Patrick Schafer and David Held were appointed Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, respectively. Mr. Goldthorpe was appointed Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, and will serve alongside newly appointed independent directors Robert Warshauer, Alexander Duka, and George Grunebaum.

