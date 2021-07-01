Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

The Company’s sponsor team is a consortium of SuRo Capital Corp. and principals of Farvahar Partners and Torch Capital, who have come together to leverage their combined expertise and differentiated relationship network to identify and execute attractive business combination opportunities. The team is led by our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Omeed Malik and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Voboril. The Company’s board of directors includes: Omeed Malik, Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners; Joe Voboril, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Farvahar Partners; Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-Founder of Triller; Eddie Kim, Founder and CEO of Memo; Jonathan Keidan, Founder and Managing Partner of Torch Capital; Keri Findley, Senior Managing Director of SuRo Capital Corp.; and Claire Councill, an investor at SuRo Capital Corp.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 2,250,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $22,500,000 to the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $172,500,000.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as sole bookrunning manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 8, 2021.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

