checkAd

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:45  |  25   |   |   

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 2,250,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $22,500,000 to the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $172,500,000.

The Company’s sponsor team is a consortium of SuRo Capital Corp. and principals of Farvahar Partners and Torch Capital, who have come together to leverage their combined expertise and differentiated relationship network to identify and execute attractive business combination opportunities. The team is led by our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Omeed Malik and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Voboril. The Company’s board of directors includes: Omeed Malik, Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners; Joe Voboril, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Farvahar Partners; Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-Founder of Triller; Eddie Kim, Founder and CEO of Memo; Jonathan Keidan, Founder and Managing Partner of Torch Capital; Keri Findley, Senior Managing Director of SuRo Capital Corp.; and Claire Councill, an investor at SuRo Capital Corp.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as sole bookrunning manager. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 17th Street N., Suite 1300, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, Arlington, Virginia 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 8, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 2,250,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s initial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste