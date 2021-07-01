checkAd

Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (866) 312-7299 five to 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070. In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148267/d9ab1c289e.

This call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Kilroy Realty’s website at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ....

A replay will also be available beginning July 29, 2021 through August 5, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10148267. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest, and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

KRC’s stabilized portfolio totals approximately 14.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space. The company also has 1,000 residential units currently in Hollywood and San Diego. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, KRC had five in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.5 billion, totaling approximately 1.8 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 88% leased.

