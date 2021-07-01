checkAd

Outset Medical Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Nabeel Ahmed as Interim CFO

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Rebecca Chambers will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021. Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Chambers’ departure.

Outset announced that preliminary unaudited net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of $24.5 million to $25.0 million, representing growth of 109% to 113% over Q2 of 2020.

“On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we want to thank Rebecca for her contributions to Outset. She has been a key contributor to our success to date, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, Outset is in a stronger position both financially and operationally than ever before. We are very pleased with the company’s outperformance through the first half of 2021 and look forward to continuing to drive traction in the market.”

"I also look forward to working more closely with Nabeel, who, given his tenure here at Outset, and broad expertise across a variety of finance roles was a natural fit to act as CFO on an interim basis,” Ms. Trigg continued.

Nabeel joined Outset in May 2020 as the company’s Vice President, Controller. Prior to joining the company, Nabeel served as Vice President, Finance at 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a communications platform provider and as Vice President, Finance at Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA). Previously, he held various leadership positions in accounting and finance, including as CFO of Wanderful Media as well as CFO of MarketTools, Inc. Earlier in his career, Nabeel held various positions of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP and eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). Mr. Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Laurentian University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

