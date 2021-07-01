checkAd

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution

01.07.2021   

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) released information about the sources of today’s distribution in a Notice provided to shareholders. The full text of the Notice is available below and on the Wells Fargo Asset Management website.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

This Notice provides information about the sources of the Fund’s monthly distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. Sources include net investment income (NII), short-term capital gains (ST), long-term capital gains (LT) and paid-in capital. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides an estimate of the Fund’s distribution sources, reflecting the fiscal year-to-date cumulative amount of distributions. The Fund attributes these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year.

Data as of 6/30/2021
Current Month Fiscal Year to Date Current Month
Estimated Sources of Distribution Estimated Sources of Distribution Estimated Percentages of Distribution
Per Share Distribution NII LT Gains ST Gains Paid in Capital Per Share Distribution NII LT Gains ST Gains Paid in Capital NII LT Gains ST Gains Paid in Capital
ERH (FYE 8/31)

0.07126

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

