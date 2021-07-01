R1 Completes Acquisition of VisitPay

The acquisition will combine VisitPay’s best-in-class consumer payments platform with R1’s leading patient access technology to enable providers to deliver a seamless financial journey for their patients. With the ability to view digital statements across multiple visits, care settings and family members, patients will have improved transparency into their healthcare costs, along with flexible, personalized payment options that simplify the billing experience. With these added capabilities, R1 is positioned to deliver a highly differentiated technology-driven solution that transforms the patient experience from scheduling to payment.

CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM ), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it has completed the acquisition of VisitPay, the leading digital payment solution provider.

“We are pleased to welcome the VisitPay team to the R1 family,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “We look forward to integrating VisitPay’s capabilities with R1’s functionality to transform the payment experience for patients.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, Ascension Ventures and The Caprock Group.