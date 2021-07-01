Silver Spike Investment Corp. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. SSIC’s investment objective will be to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its shareholders. SSIC intends to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in secured debt, unsecured debt, equity warrants and direct equity investments in middle-market cannabis companies and other companies in the health and wellness sector.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, filed a registration statement on June 21, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SSIC.” The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.

SSIC intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

Stifel, JMP Securities LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a newly-organized specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. Silver Spike Capital, LLC is an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

