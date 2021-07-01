Apollo and Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Fintech Transformation

Apollo Forms Strategic Innovation Partnership with Motive Create, Acquires Minority Stake in Motive’s Management Company

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”) and Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology investments, today announced a strategic and financial partnership to capitalize on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The partnership aims to enhance investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



As part of the strategic partnership, Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% minority stake in Motive’s management company and Apollo and its affiliates will become limited partners in Motive managed vehicles. These commitments enhance Motive’s ability to execute on its differentiated investment strategy within financial technology, with an increased ability to transact on its proprietary pipeline.