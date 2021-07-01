Apollo and Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Fintech Transformation
Apollo Forms Strategic Innovation Partnership with Motive Create, Acquires Minority Stake in Motive’s Management Company
NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”) and Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology
investments, today announced a strategic and financial partnership to capitalize on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The partnership aims to enhance
investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
As part of the strategic partnership, Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% minority stake in Motive’s management company and Apollo and its affiliates will become limited partners in Motive managed vehicles. These commitments enhance Motive’s ability to execute on its differentiated investment strategy within financial technology, with an increased ability to transact on its proprietary pipeline.
For Apollo, the partnership will accelerate innovation and growth, with Motive serving as a strategic innovation partner to Apollo, its affiliates, and its funds’ portfolio companies. Motive Create, the firm’s in-house innovation team, will work with Apollo in a number of focus areas, including technology innovation across its platform, new product development and distribution, and investment origination.
Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo, commented: "There is a technology-driven transformation underway in financial services and Apollo is well positioned to occupy the single best position in this evolving ecosystem. Rob and the Motive teams’ exceptional financial technology expertise and network will significantly enhance our efforts to expand and improve technology capabilities throughout our entire platform--broadening distribution across new and existing channels and developing new product offerings for our asset management and retirement services businesses. Innovation is core to Apollo’s growth strategy and this partnership underscores our goal to be at the forefront of technological innovation in our industry.”
