Community Bank System Acquires Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc.

BPAS, through its various subsidiaries provides daily valuation, actuarial and employee benefit consulting, cafeteria plan and institutional trust services on a national scale, from offices in Utica and Syracuse, NY, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA, Houston, TX Boston, MA and Puerto Rico.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) announced today that it acquired Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc. (“FBD”), a provider of retirement plan administration and benefit consulting services with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota. FBD will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (“BPAS”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Bank System.

The acquisition of FBD is expected to give BPAS a profile of over $110 million in annual revenues, administration of more than 510,000 retirement plan participant accounts, 4,200 employer clients, approximately $13 billion in defined contribution plan assets on its daily valuation system, and approximately $110 billion of total assets in trust.

“We are very excited to be partnering with FBD, a respected and growing provider of retirement plan administration and benefit consulting services,” said Community Bank System President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark E. Tryniski. “The transaction will strengthen and complement our existing BPAS businesses, and represents an attractive opportunity to expand our benefits business in the Midwest. We are delighted to welcome the entire FBD team to the Community Bank System organization and look forward to the future of the combined company.”

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 225 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $14.6 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.