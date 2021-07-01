checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of AcelRx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, against the Company for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The Company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

AcelRx Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRX) Made Misstatements in Advertising for its Lead Drug Candidate DSUVIA

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (ii) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (iii) this conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

On February 16, 2021, AcelRx disclosed that, on February 11, 2021, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA concerning promotional claims for DSUVIA. Specifically, having "reviewed an 'SDS Banner Ad' (banner) (PM-US-DSV-0018) and a tabletop display (PM-US-DSV-0049) (display)," the FDA concluded that "[t]he promotional communications, the banner and display, make false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA," and "[t]hus … misbrand DSUVIA within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and make its distribution violative." The earning letter "request[ed] that AcelRx cease any violations of the FD&C Act" and "submit a written response to th[e] letter within 15 days from the date of receipt."

On this news, AcelRx's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.30 per share on February 16, 2021. The stock now trades at around $1.50.

