CORRECTION -- Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

Forty-four consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) please note that in the first sentence, the dividend should be $0.285 per common share, not $0.28 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share payable July 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 12, 2021. The dividend of $0.285 per common share represents an increase of $0.005 per common share, or 1.79%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-four quarters.

Bank OZK’s consistent track record of increasing its dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index (Ticker: SPHYDA) since January 2018. The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years, and that meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. For more information on the index, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.28 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-notification/default.aspx to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217


 





