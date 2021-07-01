checkAd

Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence in the Washington DC Metro-Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Collins Investment Group ("Collins Investment Group" or "CIG"), a wealth management practice in Bethesda, Maryland, will join Rockville, Maryland-based Focus partner firm XML Financial Group ("XML"). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Robert Collins founded Collins Investment Group in 2008 to provide comprehensive wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth clients located across the country. Over the last twenty years, Bob been in included in the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list from 2019 to 2021, and in the Barron's America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisor list from 2016 to 2018 and 2020 to 2021, and in the Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors list in 2020. This transaction will enable the CIG team to leverage XML's operational resources to support CIG's continued growth. CIG will also gain access to XML's expanded services and investment capabilities to enhance their clients' experiences. For XML, the addition of CIG will deepen its geographic presence in the broader Washington, DC market and further position the firm for growth in the Mid-Atlantic region. The CIG management team will join the XML leadership team, adding deep regional expertise.

"Like the CIG team, XML strives to provide outstanding wealth management solutions for our clients," said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of XML. "We are thrilled to welcome a team with CIG's reputation, which is a result of their longstanding commitment to personalized advice. We look forward to this deal closing in the fall and to many years of partnership and continued success."

"We are pleased the CIG team will be joining XML later this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction not only expands XML's presence in the high-net-worth market in their local area, but also brings together two highly complementary businesses. It also further reinforces the value of Focus' scale, network, and highly differentiated M&A expertise to our partners. The business expansion our partner firms achieve via mergers is a powerful catalyst to the overall growth of our partnership."

