CBB Bancorp Announces Completion of the Acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank (“Ohana”) (OTCPK:OHPB), located in Honolulu, Hawaii. This transaction expands CBB’s presence to Hawaii, where Ohana operates two branches. Ohana Pacific Bank will continue to provide services to its customers in the Hawaiian market, operating as a division of Commonwealth Business Bank (“CBB”).

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank and our expansion into the Hawaii markets. We look forward to Ohana providing us with a new source of both core deposit and loan growth under the leadership of James C. Hong, who will remain as President and CEO of Ohana Pacific Bank, a division of CBB. Mr. Hong will also join the executive management team as a Senior Executive Vice President,“ stated Joanne Kim, CBB’s President and Chief Executive Officer.