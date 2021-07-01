checkAd

Acadia Realty Trust Announces an Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 23:44  |  18   |   |   

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (the “Company”) announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company’s existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company’s existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company’s existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.

The amended and restated credit facility has an accordion feature expandable to $900 million, subject to customary conditions, and, inclusive of extension options, matures on June 29, 2026.

"The successful closing of this facility further enhances our financial flexibility and provides us with additional capital to pursue investment opportunities. It also highlights the strong support of our capital providers," stated John Gottfried, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Realty Trust. "The expansion of the facility along with its extended term demonstrates our access to capital and balance sheet strength."

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as joint bookrunners, BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC served as joint lead arrangers, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Truist Bank and PNC Bank, National Association served as syndication agents, and Bank of America, N.A. serves as administrative agent.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Acadia Realty Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Realty Trust Announces an Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (the “Company”) announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company’s existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste